Pennsylvania Man Dies In Snowmobile Crash In Northern Maine

MAPLETON, Maine - A Pennsylvania man has died in a snowmobile crash in the northern Maine town of Mapleton.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says 25-year-old David Over, of Sligo, Pennsylvania, was traveling at a high rate of speed side by side with another snowmobile operator on Wednesday afternoon when the two sleds made contact.

Officials say Over's sled then veered to the left and he hit a tree. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Presque Isle where he died of his injuries.