Performing Arts During The Pandemic: How Has COVID-19 Affected Music, Dance & Theater In Maine?

From the start of the pandemic, with people staying home, those who work in the performing arts have lost their audiences and, most often, their sources of income. From musicians to actors to dancers to theater staff, it has been a particularly trying time for this creative segment in Maine. We discuss how they are faring, and what ways some have found to pivot.
Guests
Lauren Wayne, general manager, State Theatre in Portland
Carol Noonan, Stone Mountain Arts Center
Shoshona (Shoni) Currier (call-in), director, Bates Dance Festival
Spencer Albee (call-in), singer, songwriter, producer
Sara Juli (call-in), contemporary dance artist and leader; arts consultant
Dustin Tucker (call-in), theater, film and TV actor
Resources
- Maine theater returns with socially distant production of Shakespeare’s ‘Taming of the Shrew’
- As gigs dry up amid the pandemic, Maine musicians say ‘it sucks out there’
- More Maine businesses can reopen July 1, but 50-person limit will be a hurdle
- Dance classes go virtual during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- And the band played on...Where you can (safely) get your live music fix in Maine
- Performing After A Pandemic
- Beyond Broadway, the Show Does Go On
- 'Just Let Those Kids Dance': Finding a Way for the Show to Go On