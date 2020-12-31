Photos: The Non-Pandemic Events That Helped Shape 2020 Around The World

In a year dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the virus' massive disruptions did not signal an end to other major events. Conflicts continued, resumed and broke out. Natural disasters upended lives. Attempts at peace bore some fruit. The Brexit transition continued. And around the world, protesters came into the streets to demand greater freedoms and an end to racial injustice.

Here is a look back at some of the key events that took place outside the United States and helped define this tumultuous year.

Iraq

Australia

Venezuela

Black Lives Matter

Afghanistan

Kenya

Hong Kong

India

Lebanon

Belarus

Israel

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Ethiopia's conflict

Saudi Arabia

Brexit