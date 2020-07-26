Pineapple Percussion

This story was told live at One Longfellow Square in Portland on November 15, 2019. The theme from this event is “Unmasked.”

Susanne’s work as a comedic storyteller has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, The Moth, HBO’s Inspiration Room, WGBH Stories from the Stage and Massmouth Suitcase Stories. Sue is a producer for The Moth and Founder of “Say It Forward Productions”, an organization dedicated to helping non-profits, groups, and individuals to use the power of their stories for good. In her other life, she is a Graduate Professor of Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Northern Vermont University, and is the mother of two amazing young men, who would probably prefer that she stop talking about them when she is on stage.