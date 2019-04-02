Pingree Joins Democrats In Blasting EPA Chief At Hearing

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler bore the brunt of criticism from U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District on Tuesday, who joined other Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee to strongly oppose the Trump administration’s environmental policies.

Pingree joined with fellow Democrats in assailing the administration for, among other things, choosing to lower car mileage standards and pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord. She says the policies are shortsighted and come at a time when the nation should be setting goals to curb the use of fossil fuels.

Pingree says it seems as though the president and his team are focusing all of their time and energy on undoing the policies of the Obama administration.

“I cant begin to understand the justification for rolling back the previous standards and going back on what the previous administration did,” she says.