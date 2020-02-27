Pingree Opposes Trump Plan That Would Shift Money From Assistance Programs To Coronavirus Fight

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and two other Democratic House members have expressed strong opposition to President Trump's plan to shift $37 million from LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, to help fund his plan to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Which is kind of unthinkable, that he would take that money. So you've got a vulnerable population, you know, hardly able to heat their homes, and they could be the same one who are affected by the virus.”

The President is also taking money from a variety of other funds for substance abuse and mental health services, the National Institutes of Health and from CDC programs dealing with HIV/AIDS prevention, environmental health and chronic diseases.

Pingree and her House colleagues have included their concerns in a letter to House and Senate leaders.

In a tweet, Republican Senator Susan Collins also takes issue with the Trump plan. She says transferring money from LIHEAP to fund the coronavirus fight is the wrong approach and would hurt low-income families struggling to pay their heating bills.