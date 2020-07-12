Plane Fire

This story was told live at Frontier in Brunswick on September 19, 2019. The theme from this event is “Schooled.”

Ethan Minton grew up in Maine and after spending a few years in the southwest returned home and began a 20-year career in broadcasting. Five years ago, he turned his lifelong passion for ending hunger into his profession; first working at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and most recently joining the development team at Good Shepard Food Bank. Much of his free time is spent driving his daughter Sally’s carpool to Maine State Ballet where he also volunteers. Occasionally you’ll even find him on stage as a Party parent in The Nutcracker!