Polarized Nation: Why Are Americans So Divided & Can We Unite?

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date January 11, 2021); no calls will be taken.

President-elect Joe Biden has asked Americans to come together and "stop treating opponents as enemies." Is it possible? We'll examine the historic and sociological roots of the growing polarization that we see all around us--and how it is tied not only to politics, but to people's deeper sense of identity. We'll discuss what it might take to "heal" the nation.

Marc Hetherington, professor of political science, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill; co-author, "Prius or Pickup: How the Answers to Four Simple Questions Explain America’s Great Divide"

Judith Rosenbaum, associate professor, chair, department of communication and journalism, University of Maine in Orono; co-editor, "Twitter, the Public Sphere and the Chaos of Online Deliberation"