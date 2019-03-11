Police: 3 Killed After Car, Taxi Crash Due To Black Ice

WESTBROOK, Maine - Police in Maine say three people were killed in a two-car crash in which a car and taxi collided due to black ice.

Police have not identified the victims in Monday morning crash because they were working to notify next of kin. The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. on the border of Scarborough and Westbrook.



Traffic was being rerouted around the area, and police say they suspect the road will be closed for a long time. Details about the cause of the crash were scant on Monday, but more were expected later.