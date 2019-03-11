Police: 3 Killed After Truck, Taxi Crash On Maine Road

Police say three people were killed and another person injured Monday on County Road on the Westbrook-Scarborough line in a two-vehicle crash involving a taxi.

Westbrook police Capt. Sean Lally says all three people in the cab — the driver and two passengers — were killed in the crash. The lone occupant of a pickup truck was injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“The cause of the accident hasn’t been confirmed,” he says. “It’ll take a while to figure all that out.”

Lally says the taxi cab appears to have crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck broadside by the pickup truck.