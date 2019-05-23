Police: 7 Rifles Found In Auburn Basement Where Man Was Shot

Police in Maine say they found weapons including "approximately seven" rifles and a handgun in the basement where a man was fatally shot by police, ending a six-hour standoff.

The Sun Journal reports that an affidavit by an Auburn police detective indicates the victim, 29-year-old Steven Case, is believed to have participated in a burglary in which the guns, jewelry and other items were stolen in Gray.

Police Chief Jason Moen said they encountered Case while looking for another man. They found stolen weapons in that man's apartment, and in the basement where Case was shot on Tuesday. Case died at a hospital, while his girlfriend was unharmed.

Police say the standoff began when an officer attempted to search the basement and found Case, who announced he had a hostage.