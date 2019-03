Maine State Police detectives have made an arrest in Friday morning's shooting in Swanville.

22-year-old Austin McDevitt of Morrill has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Shane Sauer of Belfast.

"We have a fairly good sense of what happened, at this point we're not getting into that publicly," says Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

McDevitt is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and is expected to make a court appearance next week.