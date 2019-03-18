Police Probe Apparent Murder-Suicide In Deaths Of Man, Child In Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Maine State Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide following a standoff in Presque Isle that ended in the deaths of a man and a child.

State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland says officers were called early Sunday to a home on Reach Road.



He says officers discovered two bodies when they entered the home. One was of an adult male and the other was a child's.



McCausland says detectives and members or the evidence response team were at the scene Sunday and could return Monday.