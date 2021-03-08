Police Responding To Ongoing Hostage Situation In Livermore Falls

An hourslong hostage situation is continuing to unfold in Livermore Falls, where police say there was a break-in early Monday morning.

Forrest Genphner, pastor of First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, says a significant police presence is viewable from his church, near where the situation began around 5:30 a.m.

“I can tell that there’s sheriff vehicles. I can see a state trooper vehicle. I see Livermore Falls police, obviously, in and out. There’s a fire truck blocking part of Knapp Street with firefighters,” he says.

Initially, three people were being held hostage in the house. But a member of the Livermore Falls Police Department says two of them have since been freed. Police remain in negotiations with the hostage taker.

The street is currently blocked off. Residents are being allowed to leave the street but general traffic is prohibited.