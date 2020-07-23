Portland Arts Series To Highlight People Of Color

Portland Ovations, Indigo Arts Alliance, and the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center are partnering for a new series featuring performing artists of color.

Portland Ovations will use a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to launch the program in 2021.

The series will feature dance pieces, a chamber orchestra, and a documentary theater piece about migration featuring immigrant performers.

Indigo Arts representatives told the Press Herald the program has been in the works for months and aims to bolster underrepresented artists. Indigo will also host related artists as part of their residency program in Portland.