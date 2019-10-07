Portland Council To Take Up Proposed Plastic Straw Ban

Portland city councilors will take up the issue of a ban on plastic straws and stirrers Monday night.

Portland Sustainability Coordinator Troy Moon says the ban is aimed at reducing waste without alienating consumers.

“We do realize there are some individuals who have disabilities or such reason that would require a straw. The ordinance allows that to happen. We’re really just trying to discourage people from thinking they need a straw every time they have a beverage,” he says.

The ban would affect eating establishments, restaurants and variety stores, but it wouldn’t eradicate straws from the city. People in need of straws would be able to request one.

Councilors could vote on the issue Oct. 21. If approved, the ban would go into effect next April. A statewide ban of the products will begin Jan. 2021.