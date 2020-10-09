Portland Issues Guidelines For Safe Trick-Or-Treating

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the city of Portland has issued guidelines for how to safely participate in trick-or-treating activities this Halloween.

In addition to standard guidance around masks and social distancing, the guidelines advise against using bowls and instead call for distributing candy on disinfected tables to eliminate direct human contact.

City spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the city is neither encouraging, nor discouraging treat-or-treating. She does offer suggestions for other ways to celebrate Halloween.

“I’ve heard of some families considering doing kind of something like an Easter egg hunt on their property but with orange eggs for Halloween,” she says.

The city is also reminding residents who do not want to pass out candy this year to turn off their outside lights.