Portland, Los Angeles Companies Merge In Billion-Dollar-Plus Deal

In a merger valued at more than a billion dollars, Certify, a Portland-based provider of travel, expense and invoice management software, has joined with Chrome River, a Los Angeles company providing similar services.

In a statement, company officials say the deal brings together Chrome River’s strengths in large enterprise with Certify’s expertise in small and mid-size businesses. The statement indicates that, initially, Certify and Chrome River will operate independently, with separate management teams.

The companies will support all existing products and collaborate on investments in technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and analytics and reporting.