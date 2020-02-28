Portland Police Identify Man Who Was Struck And Killed By Train Sunday

Portland Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train Sunday afternoon.

Police say 54 -year-old Raul Fabian Schneider was struck by the southbound train as he walked on the railroad tracks behind St. John Street at the I-295 overpass. In a written statement police, say Schneider was identified through fingerprints he provided at a Texas border crossing in 2014. At that time he identified his country of origin as Argentina.

Officials says Schneider had what looked like paint and drywall dust on his clothing, leading police to believe he might be working as a handyman or laborer. They believe he was living in a nearby campsite.

On Monday police had said that they thought the victim was homeless.

Police say they are trying to locate anyone who might have known Schneider and could provide information that could be used to help officials notify his family about his death.