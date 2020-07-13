Portland Police Reports 7 Deaths From Drug Overdoses Since May 1

Portland police are reporting seven fatal drug overdoses and 79 nonfatal overdoses since May 1.

Chief Frank Clark says there have historically been an upticks in overdoses at this time of year, but calls the recent spike “disturbing.”

The overdoses haven’t been definitively linked to one particular substance. According to police, most of the people who survived were administered the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.

During the same time period, police say more than 1,000 used hypodermic needles have been collected in public spaces. Officials are urging the use of sharp disposal containers placed around the city. Portland’s Needle Exchange Program also offers a one-to-one syringe exchange.