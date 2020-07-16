Portland Voters Show Strong Support For Creating Charter Commission

Portland voters have shown support for creating a charter commission that could have significant effects on local government in Maine's largest city.

The city released results late Wednesday night that indicate that nearly three-quarters of voters support establishing the commission, which could affect how the city operates police oversight and budgeting, and government positions such as the city manager and elected mayor.

Question A drew support from Black Lives Matter activists who say they want to create a system that better holds city officials accountable. On Election Day, voter Katie Moeller said she felt it was important to support that position.

"Any 'asks' that I'm getting from the leadership there is something that I'm going to take really seriously. And so there were candidates that I wanted to vote for as well, but that specifically felt important," Moeller said.

The commission will consist of three people appointed by the City Council, and nine elected participants.