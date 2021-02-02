Preliminary Report: COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake 40-59% Among Nursing Home Staff In Maine

A U.S. CDC report finds that more than 80% of residents of nursing homes in Maine have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the share of staff is much lower — between 40% and 59%.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some staff workers may decline the vaccine when first offered but accept it in subsequent clinics.

“One of the best things they can do for their patients is for themselves to be vaccinated. We’ve made that plea. We’re going to continue doing that, and hopefully we can get those rates up as high as we can,” he says.

Shah also cautions that the findings in the report are preliminary.