President and CEO

Location: Lewiston, Maine

Maine Public is searching for a dynamic leader for its next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to manage operations and serve as the external ambassador of our renowned statewide Radio and TV Network.

The CEO reports to the Board of Directors, will be directly responsible for all station activities and will provide an innovative, creative and strategic vision for Maine Public as we seek to maintain and expand our position across all media platforms, while navigating the continual transformation of digital media.

Maine Public is being assisted in this search by Livingston Associates; inquiries are welcome at (410) 243-1974.

Learn More/Apply Date for full consideration: April 18, 2021

Learn more/Apply:

greenhouse.io/livingstonassociates/jobs/4396048003 by April 18, 2021.