Listen to our show on coronavirus and the flu.

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus is causing serious illness and death in China and is spreading worldwide, including here in the U.S. We'll discuss the nature of this disease, why it is spreading so quickly, and what people in Maine can do to protect themselves. We will also talk about how this year's flu virus is a more immediate concern for Maine — how bad it is, why this year's cases have surged, and what is being done to address it.