Productive Passenger

This story was told live at One Longfellow Square in Portland on November 15, 2019. The theme from this event is “Unmasked.”

Caitie is the Founder/Noter-in-Chief of The Lightening Notes, a short daily post to help us move the world forward. Prior to The Lightening Notes, Caitie was a senior foreign policy advisor in Congress. She co-founded a school in India with a community of lower cast musicians and raised pigs in Italy. She is a graduate of Brown University and is a member of the Brown Women’s Leadership Council. She attended the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies where she co-founded the Salt Alumni Board. She is on the board at the Treehouse Institute, a member of the Portland Parks Commission, and a Truman Scholar from Maine.