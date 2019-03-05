Proposed Bond Would Pump $95M Into Maine Land Conservation And State Park Improvements

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is joining a broad bipartisan group of legislators and conservation organizations to support a $95 million bond proposal for the Land for Maine's Future program and state parks.

The conservation bond would pump $75 million into Land for Maine's Future, the state's premier conservation program, and another $25 million for improvements at state parks and historic sites.

The size of the bond is significant and will compete with more than $1.5 billion in borrowing proposals that state lawmakers want to put before voters this fall.

Supporters of the conservation bond say Maine has fallen from its traditional position as a leader in preserving natural resource-rich lands for recreation, hunting and fishing, particularly over the past eight years.

The last LMF bond for $5 million was approved by voters in 2012 and the program was repeatedly assailed by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

