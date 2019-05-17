Publishing: How To Get Your Writing Picked Up

Our panel examines the ins and outs of the publishing industry, including: honing writing skills, finding an agent, getting published, and the business of bookselling. We’ll also hear about how bookstores determine which books to feature, and why.

Listen to the full discussion here

Guests

Josh Bodwell, formerly with Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, now the editorial director of David R. Godine, Publisher, a Boston-based independent publishing house

Melissa Kim, editorial director, Islandport Press; author of eight children’s books, one adult guidebook and countless articles for children’s magazines.

Josh Christie, co-owner, Print: A Bookstore; Josh has been a bookseller for more than a decade and is also the author of four books.

Jane Karker (by phone), president and founder, Maine Authors Publishing