Quebec To Build Rail Bypass Around Town Nearly Destroyed In 2013 Derailment

  • Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada, Saturday, July 6, 2013.
    Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press/VIA AP

The government of Quebec has announced plans to build an eight-mile rail bypass around Lac Megantic, near the western border with Maine.

In July of 2013, the town was the scene of a horrific rail disaster that occurred when several cars of a runaway train came off the track on a curve, broke open and spilled crude oil. The oil ignited in an inferno that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the center of town.

The Canadian and Quebec governments have committed $133 million (Canadian) to build the new bypass.  Work is to begin next year and be finished in 2022.

