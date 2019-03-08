Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Race to the White House: The Candidates for the 2020 Presidential Election

By Jonathan P. Smith 6 minutes ago

Candidates are lining up to represent their party in the 2020 presidential race. We’ll discuss who’s in, who’s thinking about joining the race, and what to look for in the months ahead.

 

Guests:  Emily Cain, Executive Director, EMILY’s List. Former Maine state legislator and candidate for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Anthony Corrado, Department of Government, Colby College. Tony is widely regarded as one of the nation’s leading experts on political finance.

Ronald Schmidt, Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Southern Maine. His most recent book is Reading Politics with Machiavelli.

 

