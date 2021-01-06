Location: Portland, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Radio Operations Announcer/Producer to join the Radio & Television Content team in Portland, Maine. The Announcer/Producer performs a variety of on-air and operational tasks for radio, including regularly scheduled and fill-in board operations shifts. The Announcer/Producer operates studio equipment, assists with automation and traffic systems, and provides live and taped audio, as well as special and one-time audio productions. This position will work collaboratively with the News, Digital, Marketing, and Development areas in the production of products and programs or in assisting with events. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

This regular work schedule for this position is generally Tuesday through Saturday with occasional nights, weekends, and holidays.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

College degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. At least one-year experience as a radio or television announcer; familiarity with digital radio automation and traffic systems and processes preferred. Outstanding verbal and written communication skills, skilled public speaker with excellent pronunciation. Steady and measured public radio on-air delivery style. Knowledge of, familiarity with, and regular use of computers/software/digital systems. A valid driver’s license.

Apply Online:

Submit a cover letter, resume, and audio sample online; candidates will be contacted with specific audio file instructions and requirements. Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits: online:

applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp

Application deadline is Sunday, January 31, 2021.

COVID-19 Impact:

As employees in a critical infrastructure industry, we have an important responsibility to continue our essential work. Although many of our employees are working remotely during this time, our Radio Operations Announcer/Producer will work on-site shifts in our Portland Studio. Safety policies and protocols with increased protective measures have been implemented. Training for this role will require some work in a shared studio space in compliance with safety plans and protocols. Maine Public provides appropriate PPE including masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes/hand sanitizer. Candidates must also be very comfortable using and interfacing with web-based communication platforms such as Zoom.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

