Rain And Melting Snow May Bring Siginificant Flooding To Northern Maine This Weekend

Parts of northern Maine could see some significant flooding this weekend into early next week as heavy rain and melting snow force rivers over their banks.

Warm temperatures, combined with rain expected this weekend, will yield some flooding across our area during the weekend. Flood watches have been hoisted for the areas in green. See more details by following the link.https://t.co/77ChBKyDIT pic.twitter.com/vfB6Z1CQkH — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) April 18, 2019

Meteorologist Mark Bloomer, at the National Weather Office in Caribou, says rivers that could be affected are the Mattawamkeag, Aroostook, Fish, Allagash and St. John. He says major flooding is possible.

“Just depends on how much rain we get, how quick we get it, and also how long it gets to the snow melt, but it certainly looks at this point like it has the potential to be significant,” Bloomer says.

Bloomer says to expect 2 to 3 inches of rain, possibly more in some localized areas across the north. He says flooding could begin Saturday night, peaking later Sunday night through Monday and into Tuesday.

There also likely will be some minor flooding in the southwestern half of the state. The National Weather Service says if there is enough rain, a couple rivers could see some moderate flooding.