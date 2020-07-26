This story was told live at One Longfellow Square in Portland on November 15, 2019. The theme from this event is “Unmasked.”

Talaya Moore received her BS in Communications and Event Planning from SUNY Oneonta in 2017. She is a stage manager for a performing arts program, a plus-size model, and brand ambassador for numerous online shops. She is also currently enrolled in improv classes at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade in New York. Talaya is a YouTube Personality creating content ranging from hair tutorials, storytimes, vlogs and more. Her future goal is to pursue a career in acting, music, and producing.