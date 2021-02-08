Recall Effort Underway After Group Of Androscoggin County Commissioners Pen Anti-Mask Resolution

A group of Androscoggin County residents is beginning an effort to recall several members of the Androscoggin County Commission over an anti-mask resolution that has divided the commission in recent weeks.

“Our hope is the commissioners will see the need to change their approach, and we can drop this but if they don’t we intend to try to replace them with commissioners who respect public health and are trying to keep our community safe during this pandemic,” says Kiernan Majerus-Collins, chairman of the Lewiston Democratic Party, who is also a spokesperson for the group leading the recall effort. “This is problem with a small group of county commissioners who are endangering public health with their refusal to support and abide by the state’s public health guidelines.”

Commissioner Isaiah Larry of Wales presented a resolution that rejected the COVID-19 mask mandate ordered by Gov. Janet Mills, and said the governor’s executive order was a violation of the state constitution.

Androscoggin Commissioners Brian Ames of Lewiston and John Michael of Auburn have also been vocally opposing the masking requirement.

“The commissioners have unfortunately turned a public health issue that affects everyone in Androscoggin County and everyone in Maine into this deranged little political game that’s putting people’s lives at risk,” Majerus-Collins says.

After two-dozen anti-mask supporters attended a meeting last week without face coverings, the in person sessions are being closed to the public in favor a virtual gathering.