Record-High 824 COVID-19 Cases In Maine, 4 Deaths

Maine has set a new record with 824 new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day. That’s according to the Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday. The previous high count was 782, set less than a week ago.

Four more people have died from the disease, bringing the death toll of the pandemic in Maine to 453.

Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement Tuesday saying she will review new recommendations recently provided by the federal government. The recommendations urge states to open vaccinations to anyone 65 and older, or with preexisting conditions.

More than 31,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state since the start of the pandemic.

