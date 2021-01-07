Record Hospitalizations As Maine CDC Adds 13 Deaths, 535 COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

Thirteen more people have died from COVID-19 in Maine. The state’s death toll now stands at 385.

And a record 202 people in Maine are hospitalized with the disease. Fifty-five people are in critical care, and 25 are on ventilators.

The individuals who died range in age from their 40s to their 90s. Four of the deaths were in York County, three in Hancock, two each in Aroostook and Oxford Counties, and one each in Cumberland and Kennebec Counties.

The Maine CDC has also reported another 535 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, marking the third day in a row in which new case numbers exceeded 500.

The CDC is urging patience as the second round of the coronavirus vaccine is given to health care workers. Roughly 40,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.