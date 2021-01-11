Record Maine State Park Attendance In 2020

Maine’s state parks saw record attendance in 2020, with visits topping 3 million for the first time on record, despite pandemic related closures and limitations.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands released its year-end statistics Monday.

The state recorded 3,670,112 visits to a Maine state park property for either day use or camping during 2020.

Day-use visitation was up 3% over 2019, while camping visits increased by 8%.

The state park system plans to start taking reservations for the 2021 camping season starting on Feb. 1.