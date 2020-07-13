Red Ink Overflowing: In June, U.S. Borrows A Typical Year's Worth

The federal deficit ballooned last month as the U.S. government tried to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. The red ink in June alone totaled $864 billion.

The federal government ran a bigger deficit last month alone than it usually does all year. Washington spent hundreds of billions of dollars trying to prop up small businesses and assist laid-off workers.

With three months left in the government's fiscal year, the deficit of $2.7 trillion is already nearly twice as large as the previous record of $1.4 trillion, set in 2009 during the Great Recession.

While the government is spending heavily on the pandemic, tax collections in June were lower than usual. The tax-filing deadline was postponed until July 15.

Congressional forecasters expect the federal deficit for the full year to reach $3.7 trillion. With infections on the rise, Congress is expected to consider additional relief measures this month.

