Reopening Colleges & Universities: How Are Maine's Higher Education Institutions Planning to Return?

According to a June 2020 state report, Maine’s 38 colleges and universities educate more than 72,600 students and employ more than 20,000 regular and student employees, generating $2.2 billion in annual revenue. The pandemic is forcing schools to alter their normal schedules and modes of instruction, as well as housing and use of campus space. We'll talk with leaders, educators and students from a range of Maine colleges and universities about what school will look like, how institutions will balance public health with financial health, and how people are reacting to the planned change. And we'll discuss the impact of college decisions on the Maine communities that surround them.

Guests:

Clayton Spencer, President, Bates College

Dannel P. Malloy, Chancellor, University of Maine System

Call-in guests: Melik Peter Khoury, President, Unity College

Thomas Edwards, Provost, Thomas College

Ben Simonds, senior, Bowdoin College

Joseph Cassidy, President, Southern Maine Community College

Rose Davies, fifth-year student, Husson University

James Dlugos, Saint Joseph's College of Maine