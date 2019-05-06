Report: Maine's Farmland Is Shrinking

The latest agriculture census released last month found that Maine lost 10 percent of its farmland from 2012-2017. The number of farms also declined by nearly 600.

Ellen Sabina of Maine Farmland Trust says the findings heighten the urgency around protecting state agriculture.

“We as consumers and people who care about Maine’s farm economy can best help by protecting farmland, by saving that land base, that will be the base for growing the agricultural economy in Maine,” she says.

Sabina says farmers also need resources to help them build economically viable businesses.