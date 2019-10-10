Report: More Than Half Of Maine's Bird Species Could Be Vulnerable To Population Declines

A new report from the National Audubon Society finds that nearly two-thirds of North American bird species could face extinction if actions are not taken to prevent the earth's temperature from rising 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

The report comes on the heels of research last month that showed more than two billion birds have been lost in the last 50 years.

In Maine, changes in climate and habitat are expected to make more than half of Maine's 230 bird species vulnerable to population declines and local extinction. Dr. Jeff Wells, an ornithologist with the National Audubon Society, says those include iconic species like the common loon, the white-throated sparrow and the hermit thrush.

"Those are a few of the examples of some of the species," Wells says, "but there's, unfortunately, many more, including many of the other songsters like warblers and sparrows and songbirds that are among those that we are most likely to lose."

Birds are considered sentinels for ecological changes in the environment that could affect other wildlife and humans. But the Audubon report says the scientific consensus is clear: reducing greenhouse gas emissions, rapidly transitioning to clean energy and investing in habitat conservation can help avoid the worst-case scenario.

