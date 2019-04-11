Report: Three Charged In Man's Beating Death In 2018 Lewiston Brawl

Three people have been charged this morning in the 2018 death of Donald Giusti. Giusti died last year after a brawl that began in Kennedy Park in Lewiston.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that two juveniles were arrested early this morning in connection with Giusti's death. A third person was still being sought at this hour, the publication reports.

The incident appeared to increase ethnic tensions in the city when some claimed that racial conflict contributed to the fight. The city established a curfew for the park following the brawl.

Earlier this year, Guisti's family released a statement saying they were unhappy with the investigation. Police said the sheer number of people - and the number of juveniles - involved in the brawl contributed to the investigation's length.