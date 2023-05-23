Today's poem is Resemblance by Ellen Sander. It is read by Arisa White.

Resemblance

My mother

beautiful, snappish and smart

with very little sense, left

My father

handsome, abusive, alcoholic

with a hearty sense of humor

His family

expunged us from their wings, holiday invitations and

birthday presents dwindled

Me

an adolescent of little confidence and no nice clothes

set more adrift, slumped in shame

Exile

turned to solitude, turned to recomposing, to a

world inside a world to haunt museums and tiny theaters

Time

a sloppily unifying principle, brought us back together

my bylines and damage as open stains of paper

Our last auntie

a stylish, loving Dutch who kept her accent, complained in tones, lay

nestled in her coffin after 90 some odd years

My elder cousin

in the row before me, so like his father, square chin, eloquent eyes, the ease of

expensive shoulders, turns and says “you remind me how beautiful your mother was”

