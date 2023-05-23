© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Poems from Here

Resemblance

Published May 23, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT

Today's poem is Resemblance by Ellen Sander. It is read by Arisa White.

My mother
beautiful, snappish and smart
with very little sense, left

My father
handsome, abusive, alcoholic
with a hearty sense of humor

His family
expunged us from their wings, holiday invitations and
birthday presents dwindled

Me
an adolescent of little confidence and no nice clothes
set more adrift, slumped in shame

Exile
turned to solitude, turned to recomposing, to a
world inside a world to haunt museums and tiny theaters

Time
a sloppily unifying principle, brought us back together
my bylines and damage as open stains of paper

Our last auntie
a stylish, loving Dutch who kept her accent, complained in tones, lay
nestled in her coffin after 90 some odd years

My elder cousin
in the row before me, so like his father, square chin, eloquent eyes, the ease of
expensive shoulders, turns and says “you remind me how beautiful your mother was”

