Today’s poem is “Restless Mind” by Dave Morrison. Dave was born outside of Boston and spent the early part of his life playing in rock bands in Boston and New York City. He lives in Camden and just released Refuge, his 13th poetry collection.

He writes, “My brain is like a cat going after a laser pointer - great bursts of energy, but rarely in one direction. The moments of peace are precious.”

Restless Mind

by Dave Morrison

My mind was restless so

I turned it loose in the

house and it did pretty much

what you’d expect: ran from

room to room looking at, touching

and sniffing random objects,

knocked half the books off

the shelves and read a paragraph

of each, looked at the fridge

four or five times, checked

voicemail and email and the

mailbox and the thermostat

and the sump pump, ordered

things from catalogs, fought

with the cat, wrote angry

letters and tore them up, wept

over photo albums, played the

radio, tried on clothes,

rearranged the cupboards…

On the bright side, it gave my

soul a half-hour to sit

quietly and gaze out

the window.

Poem copyright ©2019 Dave Morrison. Reprinted from Refuge, JukeBooks, 2019, by permission of the author.