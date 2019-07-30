Richard Russo: The Award-Winning Author Discusses His New Novel, Writing Career, and Life in Maine

Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Maine resident Richard Russo joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about his approach to writing, how his success as a novelist – whose books have been made into television series and films – affects his work, Maine’s literary community and how it inspires him… and his latest book, Chances Are…, about the complex power of friendship. Russo's eagerly awaited novel comes out the day that he joins us on Maine Calling.

Guest: Richard Russo -- Richard Russo is an award-winning novelist based in Portland, Maine. His works include Everybody’s Fool and That Old Cape Magic; two collections of stories; and the memoir Elsewhere. In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for Empire Falls, which like Nobody’s Fool was adapted to film, in a multiple-award-winning HBO miniseries; in 2016 he was given the Indie Champion Award by the American Booksellers Association; and in 2017 he received France’s Grand Prix de Littérature Américaine.