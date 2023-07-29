Right Wales

Today's poem is Right Whales by Sally Bliumis-Dunn. It is read by Mihku Paul.

Right Whales

In the underwater photo,

because they have no dorsal fins,

they look like long, narrow stone slabs

floating at varying depths,

stepping stones or ancient stairs

down through water to the plain of sand

where bones of other whales lie buried—

this is what we’d hoped for you

not like the unlucky whales lost in krill-pink clouds

where lines from buoys to lobster traps become bars on a cage.

I saw a photo of one, a rope had caught its baleen comb

jigsawed through to the jaw, torn the creature’s fluke;

they said it took weeks

for the whale to die deep below the surface—

that the nearby fishermen hosing down their boats,

could have no idea.

