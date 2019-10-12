Rural Child Care Services To Get A Boost In Maine

By 26 seconds ago

Maine's U.S. senators say a Portland group has been awarded $400,000 to help improve rural child care in the state.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Community Economic Development Grant Program is awarding the grant to Coastal Enterprises Inc. The funding will help CEI implement a project called the Incubating Child Care Centers in Rural Maine Project.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the project is a five-year effort to "provide capital and technical assistance to start-up child care businesses in Maine's economically disadvantaged rural counties."

The senators say more than two thirds of Maine children under the age of six live in households where all parents are working. That is especially burdensome in rural parts of the state that have less access to services.

Tags: 
child care

Related Content

Maine Calling: 'Deep Dive' Special Series Looks At Child Care in Maine

By Cindy Han Jun 24, 2019
https://www.flickr.com/photos/ratterrell/

We hear from Maine Public News team editors and reporters, as well as from Tara Williams, executive director of the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children, about the issues we’ll be covering during this week’s special deep dive series on child care in Maine.