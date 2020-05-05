Scientists To Take The Stage In Different Kind Of Moose Fest

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's annual moose hunt lottery is typically part of a big celebration of the giant animals, but this year scientists and game wardens will take the stage.

The lottery is scheduled for June 13. It's usually a live event paired with a moose festival that includes events such as a moose calling competition. This year, the event is happening entirely online.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said biologists and game wardens will also give presentations about moose biology, management and hunting techniques.