Scores Turn Out For Hearing On Maine Bill To Tighten Vaccination Exemption Requirements

Scores of people turned out in Augusta today to testify on a Maine bill that would make it more difficult to get exemptions from vaccine requirements.

The bipartisan proposal would eliminate philosophical and religious exemptions allowed under current law.

Several students from Maranacook High School urged lawmakers to support the bill, including Claire Holman.

"We believe that the safety of our schools should not be compromised by a value of belief over science," Holman said. "And we know that vaccinated children are the most effective way to protect our schools from harmful diseases."

A competing bill would make it easier to get medical exemptions for vaccines by prohibiting rules or policies that establish requirements for such an exemption.

