Secretary Of The Navy Visiting Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

By 1 minute ago
  • Navy Secretary Richard Spencer delivers a speech during a re-dedication ceremony for the USS John S. McCain at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
    Navy Secretary Richard Spencer delivers a speech during a re-dedication ceremony for the USS John S. McCain at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, Thursday, July 12, 2018.
    Eugene Hoshiko / Associated Press

KITTERY, Maine - Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer is going to be visiting the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Spencer and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard commander Capt. David S. Hunt will be joining the U.S. senators from Maine and New Hampshire in a news conference at the shipyard following the visit Friday. Democratic U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire also are attending.
 
Members of the congressional delegations have been working to prevent shipyard construction projects from being cut to fund President Donald Trump's wall at the southern border. Last month, the senators said they were encouraged by a new Defense Department memo that appears to maintain funding for the projects.

Tags: 
Sec. Richard Spencer

Related Content

US Navy Secretary Praises Maine's Efforts To Educate Next Generation Of Shipbuilders

By Apr 16, 2019

The Secretary for the U.S. Navy is praising Bath Iron Works and some Maine schools for preparing youth to work in the shipyards.

U.S. Navy Secretary Visits Bath Iron Works

By Sep 29, 2017
Mal Leary / Maine Public

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer visited Bath Iron Works for the first time Friday, just a day after awarding the yard a contract for building two destroyers. He used the visit to praise the quality of BIW’s work, and to talk about the Navy’s plans to expand its fleet.

The two guided missile destroyers awarded to BIW this week have actually been authorized for some time. One was authorized in 2013 and the other in 2015, but the funding and the contract would take a few years more.