We discuss what secularism is, whether it's on the rise in Maine and nationwide, and what misconceptions people may have about what those who place themselves in this category believe--or don't.

Guests:

Nathan Grant, community leader with Maine Atheists & Humanists

Prof. Elizabeth Pritchard, Associate Professor of Religion, Chair of Department of Religion, Bowdoin College

Rev. Christina Sillari, minister of First Parish in Portland, a Unitarian Universalist congregation